Houston 6, Oakland 1

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 31 1 5 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Machín 3b 4 1 2 1 Dubón 2b 1 0 0 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 1 Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 1 Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Piscotty lf 3 0 0 0 Díaz dh 3 1 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 2 1 0 Bolt cf 2 0 1 0 McCormick lf 3 1 1 0 Allen ss 3 0 0 0 Lee c 4 0 3 3

Houston 100 010 310 — 6 Oakland 000 000 010 — 1

E_Lee (1). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR_Tucker (17), Machín (1). SB_Díaz (1). SF_Peña (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi W,4-2 7 4 0 0 1 7 Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland Irvin L,3-7 6 5 2 2 0 2 Pruitt 3 4 4 4 3 2

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T_2:39. A_10,195 (46,847).

