Houston 6, Oakland 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|100
|010
|310
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Lee (1). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR_Tucker (17), Machín (1). SB_Díaz (1). SF_Peña (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi W,4-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,3-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Pruitt
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
T_2:39. A_10,195 (46,847).
