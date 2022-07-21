Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Trending:
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 3 10
Judge dh 4 2 1 3 1 3 .282
Torres 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .267
Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .326
Stanton lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .228
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Locastro rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273
a-LeMahieu ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .178
b-Rizzo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 7 7 1 5
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Peña ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Alvarez dh 4 2 2 3 0 2 .309
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .245
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Matijevic 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .159
McCormick lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .229
Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .164
New York 002 000 003_5 8 2
Houston 230 002 00x_7 7 0

a-singled for Locastro in the 9th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th.

E_Torres (6), Higashioka (3). LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Torres (15), off Garcia; Judge (34), off Bielak; Alvarez (27), off Germán; Bregman (12), off Germán; McCormick (9), off Sears. RBIs_Torres 2 (43), Judge 3 (73), Alvarez 3 (63), Bregman 2 (49), McCormick 2 (23). SB_Tucker (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Hicks 2, Locastro 2); Houston 3 (Matijevic, Meyers, Maldonado). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Donaldson. GIDP_Carpenter.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Matijevic).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 0-1 3 6 5 5 1 2 58 15.00
Sears 3 1 2 2 0 1 44 2.05
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.50
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.45
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 8-5 5 3 2 2 2 6 92 3.65
Bielak, H, 1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 74 3.48
Montero, S, 7-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.85

HBP_Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP_Garcia, Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:11. A_39,342 (41,168).

