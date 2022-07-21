Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.282
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Locastro rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-LeMahieu ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Rizzo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|1
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.309
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Matijevic 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|New York
|002
|000
|003_5
|8
|2
|Houston
|230
|002
|00x_7
|7
|0
a-singled for Locastro in the 9th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th.
E_Torres (6), Higashioka (3). LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Torres (15), off Garcia; Judge (34), off Bielak; Alvarez (27), off Germán; Bregman (12), off Germán; McCormick (9), off Sears. RBIs_Torres 2 (43), Judge 3 (73), Alvarez 3 (63), Bregman 2 (49), McCormick 2 (23). SB_Tucker (16).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Hicks 2, Locastro 2); Houston 3 (Matijevic, Meyers, Maldonado). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Donaldson. GIDP_Carpenter.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Matijevic).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|58
|15.00
|Sears
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|44
|2.05
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.45
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 8-5
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|3.65
|Bielak, H, 1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|74
|3.48
|Montero, S, 7-8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.85
HBP_Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP_Garcia, Bielak.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:11. A_39,342 (41,168).
