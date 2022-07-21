Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York Houston ab

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 32 7 7 7 Judge dh 4 2 1 3 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 5 1 2 2 Peña ss 4 1 1 0 Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 3 Stanton lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Matijevic 1b 3 1 0 0 Locastro rf 2 0 0 0 McCormick lf 4 1 1 2 LeMahieu ph 1 1 1 0 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 1 0 Rizzo ph 1 0 0 0

New York 002 000 003 — 5 Houston 230 002 00x — 7

E_Torres (6), Higashioka (3). DP_New York 0, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Torres (15), Judge (34), Alvarez (27), Bregman (12), McCormick (9). SB_Tucker (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Germán L,0-1 3 6 5 5 1 2 Sears 3 1 2 2 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0

Houston Garcia W,8-5 5 3 2 2 2 6 Bielak H,1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4 Montero S,7-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP_Garcia, Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:11. A_39,342 (41,168).

