Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
5
8
5
Totals
32
7
7
7
Judge dh
4
2
1
3
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
Torres 2b
5
1
2
2
|New York
|002
|000
|003
|—
|5
|Houston
|230
|002
|00x
|—
|7
E_Torres (6), Higashioka (3). DP_New York 0, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Torres (15), Judge (34), Alvarez (27), Bregman (12), McCormick (9). SB_Tucker (16).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán L,0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Sears
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,8-5
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bielak H,1
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Montero S,7-8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP_Garcia, Bielak.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:11. A_39,342 (41,168).
