Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 4:48 pm
< a min read
      

New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 32 7 7 7
Judge dh 4 2 1 3 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 1 2 2 Peña ss 4 1 1 0
Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 3
Stanton lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Matijevic 1b 3 1 0 0
Locastro rf 2 0 0 0 McCormick lf 4 1 1 2
LeMahieu ph 1 1 1 0 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0
Higashioka c 3 0 1 0
Rizzo ph 1 0 0 0
New York 002 000 003 5
Houston 230 002 00x 7

E_Torres (6), Higashioka (3). DP_New York 0, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Torres (15), Judge (34), Alvarez (27), Bregman (12), McCormick (9). SB_Tucker (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán L,0-1 3 6 5 5 1 2
Sears 3 1 2 2 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Garcia W,8-5 5 3 2 2 2 6
Bielak H,1 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 4
Montero S,7-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP_Garcia, Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:11. A_39,342 (41,168).

