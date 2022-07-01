Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
28
1
2
1
Totals
33
8
11
8
Ward rf
4
0
0
0
Altuve 2b
3
0
1
0
Trout cf
3
0
0
0
...
E_Wade (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 1, Houston 6. 2B_Matijevic 2 (2). HR_Ohtani (18), Gurriel (7), Meyers (1), McCormick (7). SF_Bregman (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen L,6-6
|3
|
|8
|8
|7
|2
|3
|Peguero
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ortega
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,6-3
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Abreu
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Ortega.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:45. A_36,420 (41,168).
