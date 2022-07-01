On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 33 8 11 8
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 5 1 0 0
MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0
Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 1
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 1
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 Matijevic dh 4 1 2 1
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 2 2 3
Thaiss c 1 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 1 2 2
Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0
Wade 3b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 100 000 000 1
Houston 026 000 00x 8

E_Wade (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 1, Houston 6. 2B_Matijevic 2 (2). HR_Ohtani (18), Gurriel (7), Meyers (1), McCormick (7). SF_Bregman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen L,6-6 3 8 8 7 2 3
Peguero 3 3 0 0 0 1
Ortega 2 0 0 0 2 2
Houston
Javier W,6-3 7 1 1 1 0 14
Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 0
Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:45. A_36,420 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories