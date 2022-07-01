Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Houston ab

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 33 8 11 8 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 5 1 0 0 MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 1 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 Matijevic dh 4 1 2 1 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 2 2 3 Thaiss c 1 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 1 2 2 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0 Wade 3b 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 100 000 000 — 1 Houston 026 000 00x — 8

E_Wade (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 1, Houston 6. 2B_Matijevic 2 (2). HR_Ohtani (18), Gurriel (7), Meyers (1), McCormick (7). SF_Bregman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Lorenzen L,6-6 3 8 8 7 2 3 Peguero 3 3 0 0 0 1 Ortega 2 0 0 0 2 2

Houston Javier W,6-3 7 1 1 1 0 14 Abreu 1 1 0 0 0 0 Paredes 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Ortega.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:45. A_36,420 (41,168).

