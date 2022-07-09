Houston 8, Oakland 3

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
8
14
8
3
13
Altuve 2b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.279
Díaz lf
5
1
2
0
0
2
.231
Alvarez dh
4
2
1
1
E_Snead (1). LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR_Alvarez (26), off Blackburn; Maldonado (8), off Blackburn; Andrus (6), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez (60), Maldonado 3 (21), Tucker (58), Gurriel (25), Andrus 2 (22), Piscotty (7). SF_Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Dubón 2, Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp). RISP_Houston 7 for 15; Oakland 0 for 3.
GIDP_Bregman, Brown.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 8-3
|8
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|98
|4.08
|S.Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.79
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 6-4
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|86
|3.36
|Moll
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.10
|Selman
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|4.91
|Snead
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|6.35
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:57. A_6,012 (46,847).
