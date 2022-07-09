Trending:
Sports News

Houston 8, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 12:50 am
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 14 8 3 13
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279
Díaz lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .231
Alvarez dh 4 2 1 1 1 2 .311
Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .242
Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .262
Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .233
Meyers cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .313
Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .203
Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .162
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 1 4
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Brown 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Bethancourt dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Andrus ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .232
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .194
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Houston 000 330 200_8 14 0
Oakland 020 000 100_3 4 1

E_Snead (1). LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR_Alvarez (26), off Blackburn; Maldonado (8), off Blackburn; Andrus (6), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez (60), Maldonado 3 (21), Tucker (58), Gurriel (25), Andrus 2 (22), Piscotty (7). SF_Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Dubón 2, Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp). RISP_Houston 7 for 15; Oakland 0 for 3.

GIDP_Bregman, Brown.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 8-3 8 4 3 3 1 2 98 4.08
S.Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.79
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, L, 6-4 4 7 6 6 1 6 86 3.36
Moll 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.10
Selman 1 3 2 2 1 2 33 4.91
Snead 2 2 0 0 1 4 40 6.35

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:57. A_6,012 (46,847).

