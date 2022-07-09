Houston 8, Oakland 3

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 14 8 3 13 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Díaz lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .231 Alvarez dh 4 2 1 1 1 2 .311 Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .242 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .262 Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .233 Meyers cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .313 Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .203 Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .162

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 1 4 Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Brown 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225 Bethancourt dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Andrus ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .232 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .194 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216

Houston 000 330 200_8 14 0 Oakland 020 000 100_3 4 1

E_Snead (1). LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR_Alvarez (26), off Blackburn; Maldonado (8), off Blackburn; Andrus (6), off Urquidy. RBIs_Alvarez (60), Maldonado 3 (21), Tucker (58), Gurriel (25), Andrus 2 (22), Piscotty (7). SF_Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Dubón 2, Meyers, Maldonado, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Kemp). RISP_Houston 7 for 15; Oakland 0 for 3.

GIDP_Bregman, Brown.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Dubón, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Allen, Brown).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 8-3 8 4 3 3 1 2 98 4.08 S.Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.79

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, L, 6-4 4 7 6 6 1 6 86 3.36 Moll 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.10 Selman 1 3 2 2 1 2 33 4.91 Snead 2 2 0 0 1 4 40 6.35

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:57. A_6,012 (46,847).

