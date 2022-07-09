Houston 8, Oakland 3

Houston
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
41
8
14
8
Totals
30
3
4
3
Altuve 2b
4
0
1
0
Machín 3b
4
0
0
0
Díaz lf
5
1
2
0
Laureano...
E_Snead (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR_Alvarez (26), Maldonado (8), Andrus (6). SF_Piscotty (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,8-3
|8
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|S.Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn L,6-4
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Moll
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Selman
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Snead
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
Blackburn pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:57. A_6,012 (46,847).
