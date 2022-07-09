Trending:
Sports News

Houston 8, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 12:50 am
Houston

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
41
8
14
8

Totals
30
3
4
3

Altuve 2b
4
0
1
0

Machín 3b
4
0
0
0

Díaz lf
5
1
2
0

Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 30 3 4 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Machín 3b 4 0 0 0
Díaz lf 5 1 2 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 2 1 1 Brown 1b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 Murphy c 4 1 1 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 Bethancourt dh 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 1 Andrus ss 3 1 1 2
Meyers cf 5 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1
Dubón ss 5 1 1 0 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 3 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 330 200 8
Oakland 020 000 100 3

E_Snead (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 2. 2B_Díaz (5), Alvarez (11), Gurriel (24), Bregman (18), Altuve (16), Murphy (18). HR_Alvarez (26), Maldonado (8), Andrus (6). SF_Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy W,8-3 8 4 3 3 1 2
S.Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Blackburn L,6-4 4 7 6 6 1 6
Moll 2 2 0 0 0 1
Selman 1 3 2 2 1 2
Snead 2 2 0 0 1 4

Blackburn pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:57. A_6,012 (46,847).

