Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
7
9
7
4
10
Merrifield 2b
5
2
2
0
0
1
.240
Benintendi lf
4
1
1
1
1
2
.313
Witt Jr. ss
5
1
2
|Kansas City
|112
|000
|111_7
|9
|1
|Houston
|020
|130
|21x_9
|13
|1
a- for Witt Jr. in the 9th.
E_Merrifield (2), Altuve (7). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Bregman (17), Díaz (3). 3B_Isbel (2), Merrifield (1). HR_Melendez (9), off Garcia; Witt Jr. (12), off Garcia; Peña (12), off Greinke; Bregman (10), off Greinke; Díaz (4), off Kowar; Alvarez (25), off Kowar. RBIs_Witt Jr. 3 (42), Melendez (21), Lopez (8), Taylor (23), Benintendi (32), Gurriel (24), Meyers 2 (8), Peña (31), Bregman 2 (42), Díaz 2 (16), Alvarez (58). CS_Peña (1). SF_Meyers.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Dozier); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Maldonado, Bregman 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Houston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Benintendi, Gurriel. LIDP_Tucker. GIDP_Lopez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Pasquantino, Witt Jr.); Houston 2 (Peña, Díaz; Alvarez, Maldonado, Alvarez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 2-5
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2
|80
|4.85
|Kowar
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|58
|8.44
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 7-5
|6
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|88
|3.81
|Neris, H, 18
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.44
|Abreu, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|22
|2.17
|Maton, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.74
|Montero, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0, Maton 3-0. HBP_Abreu (Pasquantino). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bill Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:04. A_28,762 (41,168).
