Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

7

9

7

4

10 Merrifield 2b

5

2

2

0

0

1

.240 Benintendi lf

4

1

1

1

1

2

.313 Witt Jr. ss

5

1

2 READ MORE

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 4 10 Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .240 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .313 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .236 a-O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .143 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Melendez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .225 Isbel rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .223 Taylor cf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .271 Lopez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 13 9 4 5 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .278 Peña ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Alvarez lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .313 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .244 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Gurriel dh 3 2 1 1 1 0 .227 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .226 Meyers cf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .278 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .148

Kansas City 112 000 111_7 9 1 Houston 020 130 21x_9 13 1

a- for Witt Jr. in the 9th.

E_Merrifield (2), Altuve (7). LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Bregman (17), Díaz (3). 3B_Isbel (2), Merrifield (1). HR_Melendez (9), off Garcia; Witt Jr. (12), off Garcia; Peña (12), off Greinke; Bregman (10), off Greinke; Díaz (4), off Kowar; Alvarez (25), off Kowar. RBIs_Witt Jr. 3 (42), Melendez (21), Lopez (8), Taylor (23), Benintendi (32), Gurriel (24), Meyers 2 (8), Peña (31), Bregman 2 (42), Díaz 2 (16), Alvarez (58). CS_Peña (1). SF_Meyers.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Dozier); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Maldonado, Bregman 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 10; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pasquantino, Benintendi, Gurriel. LIDP_Tucker. GIDP_Lopez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Pasquantino, Witt Jr.); Houston 2 (Peña, Díaz; Alvarez, Maldonado, Alvarez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 2-5 5 10 6 6 2 2 80 4.85 Kowar 3 3 3 3 2 3 58 8.44

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 7-5 6 1-3 8 5 5 1 7 88 3.81 Neris, H, 18 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.44 Abreu, H, 3 1-3 0 1 0 2 1 22 2.17 Maton, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.74 Montero, S, 6-6 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0, Maton 3-0. HBP_Abreu (Pasquantino). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bill Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_28,762 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.