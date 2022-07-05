Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Kansas City
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
7
9
7
Totals
35
9
13
9
Merrifield 2b
5
2
2
0
Altuve 2b
4
0
1
0
Benintendi lf
4
1
1
1
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|112
|000
|111
|—
|7
|Houston
|020
|130
|21x
|—
|9
E_Merrifield (2), Altuve (7). DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Bregman (17), Díaz (3). 3B_Isbel (2), Merrifield (1). HR_Melendez (9), Witt Jr. (12), Peña (12), Bregman (10), Díaz (4), Alvarez (25). SF_Meyers (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke L,2-5
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Kowar
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,7-5
|6
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Neris H,18
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Maton H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero S,6-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Abreu (Pasquantino). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bill Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:04. A_28,762 (41,168).
