Sports News

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 11:33 pm
Kansas City

Houston

Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 35 9 13 9
Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 Peña ss 5 1 1 1
Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 3 Alvarez lf 4 2 2 1
O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2
Pasquantino 1b 4 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0
Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel dh 3 2 1 1
Melendez c 3 1 1 1 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 2
Isbel rf 4 1 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 1 2
Taylor cf 2 0 0 1 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Lopez 3b 4 0 1 1
Kansas City 112 000 111 7
Houston 020 130 21x 9

E_Merrifield (2), Altuve (7). DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Bregman (17), Díaz (3). 3B_Isbel (2), Merrifield (1). HR_Melendez (9), Witt Jr. (12), Peña (12), Bregman (10), Díaz (4), Alvarez (25). SF_Meyers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke L,2-5 5 10 6 6 2 2
Kowar 3 3 3 3 2 3
Houston
Garcia W,7-5 6 1-3 8 5 5 1 7
Neris H,18 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Abreu H,3 1-3 0 1 0 2 1
Maton H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Montero S,6-6 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Abreu (Pasquantino). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bill Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_28,762 (41,168).

