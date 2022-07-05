Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Kansas City Houston ab

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 35 9 13 9 Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 1 Peña ss 5 1 1 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 3 Alvarez lf 4 2 2 1 O’Hearn ph 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 3 2 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel dh 3 2 1 1 Melendez c 3 1 1 1 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 2 Isbel rf 4 1 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 1 2 Taylor cf 2 0 0 1 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Lopez 3b 4 0 1 1

Kansas City 112 000 111 — 7 Houston 020 130 21x — 9

E_Merrifield (2), Altuve (7). DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Bregman (17), Díaz (3). 3B_Isbel (2), Merrifield (1). HR_Melendez (9), Witt Jr. (12), Peña (12), Bregman (10), Díaz (4), Alvarez (25). SF_Meyers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Greinke L,2-5 5 10 6 6 2 2 Kowar 3 3 3 3 2 3

Houston Garcia W,7-5 6 1-3 8 5 5 1 7 Neris H,18 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Abreu H,3 1-3 0 1 0 2 1 Maton H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Montero S,6-6 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Abreu (Pasquantino). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bill Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_28,762 (41,168).

