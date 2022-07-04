IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 2:00 pm
Through July 3

1. Marcus Ericsson, 321.

2. Will Power, 301.

3. Josef Newgarden, 287.

4. Alex Palou, 286.

5. Pato O’Ward, 256.

6. Scott Dixon, 254.

7. Scott McLaughlin, 252.

8. Alexander Rossi, 229.

9. Simon Pagenaud, 217.

10. Colton Herta, 212.

11. Felix Rosenqvist, 208.

12. Rinus VeeKay, 193.

13. Conor Daly, 188.

14. Romain Grosjean, 183.

15. Graham Rahal, 177.

16. Helio Castroneves, 160.

17. Christian Lundgaard, 159.

18. Takuma Sato, 149.

19. David Malukas, 145.

20. Jack Harvey, 115.

21. Devlin DeFrancesco, 99.

22. Jimmie Johnson, 99.

23. Kyle Kirkwood, 98.

24. Callum Ilott, 97.

25. Tony Kanaan, 78.

26. Santino Ferrucci, 71.

27. Dalton Kellett, 70.

28. Tatiana Calderon, 58.

29. JR Hildebrand, 53.

30. Ed Carpenter, 49.

31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.

32. Simona de Silvestro, 21.

33. Marco Andretti, 17.

34. Sage Karam, 14.

35. Stefan Wilson, 10.

