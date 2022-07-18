On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
IndyCar Points Leaders

The Associated Press
July 18, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 17

1. Marcus Ericsson, 351.

2. Will Power, 316.

3. Alex Palou, 314.

4. Scott Dixon, 307.

5. Josef Newgarden, 307.

6. Pato O’Ward, 276.

7. Scott McLaughlin, 274.

8. Colton Herta, 254.

9. Felix Rosenqvist, 244.

10. Simon Pagenaud, 243.

11. Alexander Rossi, 236.

12. Rinus VeeKay, 211.

13. Graham Rahal, 210.

14. Conor Daly, 198.

15. Romain Grosjean, 197.

16. Christian Lundgaard, 183.

17. Helio Castroneves, 173.

18. David Malukas, 163.

19. Takuma Sato, 154.

20. Jack Harvey, 126.

21. Callum Ilott, 113.

22. Devlin DeFrancesco, 111.

23. Jimmie Johnson, 108.

24. Kyle Kirkwood, 106.

25. Tony Kanaan, 78.

26. Dalton Kellett, 76.

27. Santino Ferrucci, 71.

28. Tatiana Calderon, 58.

29. JR Hildebrand, 53.

30. Ed Carpenter, 49.

31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.

32. Simona de Silvestro, 21.

33. Marco Andretti, 17.

34. Sage Karam, 14.

35. Stefan Wilson, 10.

Top Stories