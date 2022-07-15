Inter Miami hosts Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference play

Charlotte FC (8-10-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (6-9-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +114, Charlotte FC +224, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts Charlotte FC in a conference matchup. Miami is 3-6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 1-4-1 when it scores just one goal. Charlotte is 5-7-1 against conference opponents.... READ MORE

Charlotte FC (8-10-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (6-9-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +114, Charlotte FC +224, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts Charlotte FC in a conference matchup.

Miami is 3-6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 1-4-1 when it scores just one goal.

Charlotte is 5-7-1 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-5-1 record in games it scores just one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Indiana Vassilev has two goals over the past 10 games.

Andre Shinyashiki has scored five goals for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured).

