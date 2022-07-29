Trending:
Inter Miami plays Cincinnati in conference action

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 2:04 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (7-8-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (7-10-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +106, FC Cincinnati +230, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami and Cincinnati square off in conference play.

Miami is 4-7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 6-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

Cincinnati is 6-6-5 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is third in the Eastern Conference with 109 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored eight goals and added one assist for Miami. Bryce Duke has two assists over the past 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has 11 goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 1-3-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Junior Moreno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories