On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jaelene Daniels refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League game Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey.

“While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself,” a Courage spokeswoman said in a statement.

In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay-pride jersey.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories