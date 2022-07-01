Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 3 1 7 Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .230 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .111 Dozier 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .259 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .281 Isbel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Lopez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 4 7 Greene cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282 W.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .262 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 H.Castro 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .194 1-Candelario pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .190 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .194 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Haase c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .215

Kansas City 001 200 000_3 10 0 Detroit 000 000 001_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th.

1-ran for Torkelson in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), off Pineda; Dozier (8), off Pineda. RBIs_Benintendi (28), Pasquantino (1), Dozier (23), Haase (16). SB_Merrifield (12). CS_Benintendi (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Haase.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez 2, Taylor); Detroit 6 (W.Castro, H.Castro 3, Greene 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cabrera 2, Reyes, Báez.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 3-9 6 5 0 0 2 5 89 4.24 Clarke, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.59 Cuas, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.13 Barlow, S, 11-13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 2.31

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 1-3 5 7 3 3 0 3 65 3.62 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.70 Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.24 Vest 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).

