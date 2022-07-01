Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
10
3
1
7
Merrifield 2b
3
1
1
0
1
0
.230
Benintendi lf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.308
Witt Jr. ss
4
0
0
READ MORE
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|7
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|W.Castro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|H.Castro 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|1-Candelario pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|000_3
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th.
1-ran for Torkelson in the 7th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), off Pineda; Dozier (8), off Pineda. RBIs_Benintendi (28), Pasquantino (1), Dozier (23), Haase (16). SB_Merrifield (12). CS_Benintendi (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Haase.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez 2, Taylor); Detroit 6 (W.Castro, H.Castro 3, Greene 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cabrera 2, Reyes, Báez.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-9
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|89
|4.24
|Clarke, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.59
|Cuas, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.13
|Barlow, S, 11-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.31
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 1-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|65
|3.62
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Alexander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.24
|Vest
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.