Sports News

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:34 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
10
3
1
7

Merrifield 2b
3
1
1
0
1
0
.230

Benintendi lf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.308

Witt Jr. ss
4
0
0

Kansas City 001 200 000_3 10 0
Detroit 000 000 001_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th.

1-ran for Torkelson in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), off Pineda; Dozier (8), off Pineda. RBIs_Benintendi (28), Pasquantino (1), Dozier (23), Haase (16). SB_Merrifield (12). CS_Benintendi (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Haase.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez 2, Taylor); Detroit 6 (W.Castro, H.Castro 3, Greene 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cabrera 2, Reyes, Báez.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 3-9 6 5 0 0 2 5 89 4.24
Clarke, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.59
Cuas, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.13
Barlow, S, 11-13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 24 2.31
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, L, 1-3 5 7 3 3 0 3 65 3.62
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.70
Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.24
Vest 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).

