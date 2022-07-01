Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City Detroit ab

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 31 1 6 1 Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 0 Greene cf 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 W.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Dozier 1b 4 1 3 1 H.Castro 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 0 Isbel rf 4 0 1 0 Candelario pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Lopez 3b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Haase c 0 0 0 1

Kansas City 001 200 000 — 3 Detroit 000 000 001 — 1

LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), Dozier (8). SB_Merrifield (12). SF_Haase (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller W,3-9 6 5 0 0 2 5 Clarke H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cuas H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow S,11-13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

Detroit Pineda L,1-3 5 7 3 3 0 3 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 1 Vest 1 2 0 0 0 2

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).

