Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Castro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|H.Castro 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), Dozier (8). SB_Merrifield (12). SF_Haase (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,3-9
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Clarke H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cuas H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow S,11-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda L,1-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vest
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).
