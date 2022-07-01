On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:34 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
3
10
3

Totals
31
1
6
1

Merrifield 2b
3
1
1
0

Greene cf
4
0
1
0

Benintendi lf
4
0
2
1

...

READ MORE

Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 31 1 6 1
Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 0 Greene cf 4 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 W.Castro rf 3 0 1 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Dozier 1b 4 1 3 1 H.Castro 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 0
Isbel rf 4 0 1 0 Candelario pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Lopez 3b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Haase c 0 0 0 1
Kansas City 001 200 000 3
Detroit 000 000 001 1

LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (17), Taylor (5). HR_Pasquantino (1), Dozier (8). SB_Merrifield (12). SF_Haase (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,3-9 6 5 0 0 2 5
Clarke H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cuas H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow S,11-13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Pineda L,1-3 5 7 3 3 0 3
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alexander 2 0 0 0 1 1
Vest 1 2 0 0 0 2

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Keller (Torkelson), Barlow (Candelario). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:50. A_24,349 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories