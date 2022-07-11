Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 4 0 1 8 Greene cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .256 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Clemens lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215 b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 2 1 4 Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .243 Pasquantino 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .182 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177 a-Olivares ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .307 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232

Detroit 000 001 000_1 4 1 Kansas City 000 102 00x_3 9 1

a-walked for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (3). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS_Olivares (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Greene, Báez.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 2-4 5 1-3 7 3 2 0 2 77 3.58 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.39 Vest 2 2 0 0 0 0 25 3.55

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 5-9 7 3 1 1 1 8 91 4.15 Clarke, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.99 Barlow, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1. WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

