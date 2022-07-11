On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 4:57 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 4 0 1 8
Greene cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .256
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Clemens lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .215
b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 2 1 4
Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .243
Pasquantino 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .182
Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177
a-Olivares ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .307
Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Detroit 000 001 000_1 4 1
Kansas City 000 102 00x_3 9 1

a-walked for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 8th.

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Pineda. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (3). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4). CS_Olivares (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro 2, Candelario); Kansas City 6 (Pasquantino 2, Lopez 2, Gallagher, Taylor). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Greene, Báez.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, L, 2-4 5 1-3 7 3 2 0 2 77 3.58
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.39
Vest 2 2 0 0 0 0 25 3.55
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 5-9 7 3 1 1 1 8 91 4.15
Clarke, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.99
Barlow, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1. WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

