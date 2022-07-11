Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Detroit
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
4
0
Totals
33
3
9
2
Greene cf
4
1
2
0
Taylor dh
4
0
1
0
Báez ss
3
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|2
|
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda L,2-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Chafin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vest
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,5-9
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Clarke H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Keller, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.