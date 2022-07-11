On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

READ MORE

Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 4 0 Totals 33 3 9 2
Greene cf 4 1 2 0 Taylor dh 4 0 1 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 4 2 2 2
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0
W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Olivares ph-rf 1 0 1 0
Clemens lf 3 0 0 0 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0
Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Haase c 0 0 0 0
Detroit 000 001 000 1
Kansas City 000 102 00x 3

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Pineda L,2-4 5 1-3 7 3 2 0 2
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Vest 2 2 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Keller W,5-9 7 3 1 1 1 8
Clarke H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

Top Stories