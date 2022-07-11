Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Detroit Kansas City ab

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 4 0 Totals 33 3 9 2 Greene cf 4 1 2 0 Taylor dh 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 4 2 2 2 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 0 W.Castro rf 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Olivares ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Clemens lf 3 0 0 0 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Haase c 0 0 0 0

Detroit 000 001 000 — 1 Kansas City 000 102 00x — 3

E_Báez (11), Witt Jr. (9). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gallagher (5), Taylor (6). HR_Pasquantino (2). SB_Witt Jr. 2 (15), W.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Pineda L,2-4 5 1-3 7 3 2 0 2 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Vest 2 2 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Keller W,5-9 7 3 1 1 1 8 Clarke H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Keller, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:30. A_11,084 (37,903).

