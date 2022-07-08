Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
3
9
3
Totals
35
4
10
4
Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
Merrifield 2b
4
1
3
2
Rosario ss
4
0
1
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|021
|—
|4
E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), Merrifield (5). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Morgan BS,0-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hentges L,2-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow W,3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).
