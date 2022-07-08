Trending:
Sports News

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 11:13 pm
Cleveland

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
3
9
3

Totals
35
4
10
4

Kwan lf
4
0
1
0

Merrifield 2b
4
1
3
2

Rosario ss
4
0
1
0

Cleveland 010 000 200 3
Kansas City 001 000 021 4

E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), Merrifield (5). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 7 6 1 1 0 6
Morgan BS,0-4 1 2 2 2 0 0
Hentges L,2-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Singer 7 6 3 3 0 5
Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 1
Barlow W,3-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).

Top Stories