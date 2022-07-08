Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland Kansas City ab

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 35 4 10 4 Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 3 2 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 4 1 0 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Jones rf 3 0 2 1 Olivares pr 0 1 0 0 Mercado pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 Maile c 0 0 0 0 Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 0

Cleveland 010 000 200 — 3 Kansas City 001 000 021 — 4

E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), Merrifield (5). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale 7 6 1 1 0 6 Morgan BS,0-4 1 2 2 2 0 0 Hentges L,2-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1

Kansas City Singer 7 6 3 3 0 5 Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 1 Barlow W,3-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).

