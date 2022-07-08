Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
9
3
1
6
Kwan lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.273
Rosario ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.274
Ramírez 3b
4
1
1
0
READ MORE
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200_3
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|021_4
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Jones in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 8th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.
E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), off Singer; Merrifield (5), off Morgan. RBIs_Jones (1), Reyes 2 (24), Benintendi (34), Merrifield 2 (36), Taylor (24). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Reyes, Kwan 2); Kansas City 3 (Melendez 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.
LIDP_Kwan. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Dozier).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|91
|6.28
|Morgan, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.05
|Hentges, L, 2-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.60
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|100
|4.25
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.86
|Barlow, W, 3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|2.33
HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).
