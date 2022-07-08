Trending:
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022
1 min read
      

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 1 6
Kwan lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .212
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Miller 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .244
Jones rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .667
1-Mercado pr-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
a-Naylor ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Straw cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .199
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 0 7
Merrifield 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .242
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .318
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .147
3-Olivares pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .270
Rivera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219
2-Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .233
Cleveland 010 000 200_3 9 1
Kansas City 001 000 021_4 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Jones in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 8th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

E_Rosario (8), Isbel (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Jones (1), Ramírez (28), Pasquantino (1). HR_Reyes (8), off Singer; Merrifield (5), off Morgan. RBIs_Jones (1), Reyes 2 (24), Benintendi (34), Merrifield 2 (36), Taylor (24). SB_Witt Jr. (13). S_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Reyes, Kwan 2); Kansas City 3 (Melendez 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.

LIDP_Kwan. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Dozier; Dozier).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 7 6 1 1 0 6 91 6.28
Morgan, BS, 0-4 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 3.05
Hentges, L, 2-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.60
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 7 6 3 3 0 5 100 4.25
Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 2.86
Barlow, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 28 2.33

HBP_Singer (Giménez), Barlow (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:44. A_19,611 (37,903).

Top Stories