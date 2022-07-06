Trending:
Kansas City 7, Houston 4

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 11:55 pm
Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 4 7 4
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 1 Dubón 2b 5 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 3 2 1 Peña ss 5 0 0 0
Melendez c 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0
Pasquantino dh 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0
Dozier 1b 3 1 2 3 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1
Isbel ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 2 2
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 McCormick lf 2 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0
Kansas City 311 000 002 7
Houston 010 201 000 4

DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), Dozier (9), Rivera (6), Díaz (5). SB_Benintendi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,4-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3
Cuas H,5 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Coleman H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Javier L,6-4 5 4 5 5 3 7
Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Stanek 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Neris 1 3 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).

Top Stories