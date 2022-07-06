Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Kansas City
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
7
9
7
Totals
33
4
7
4
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
1
Dubón 2b
5
0
0
0
Benintendi lf
3
3
2
1
...
|Kansas City
|311
|000
|002
|—
|7
|Houston
|010
|201
|000
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), Dozier (9), Rivera (6), Díaz (5). SB_Benintendi (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,4-9
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Cuas H,5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Coleman H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,13-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier L,6-4
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Stanek
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).
