Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 4 7 4 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 1 Dubón 2b 5 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 3 2 1 Peña ss 5 0 0 0 Melendez c 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 Pasquantino dh 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 1 2 3 Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 Isbel ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 2 2 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 McCormick lf 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0

Kansas City 311 000 002 — 7 Houston 010 201 000 — 4

DP_Kansas City 1, Houston 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), Dozier (9), Rivera (6), Díaz (5). SB_Benintendi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller W,4-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3 Cuas H,5 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Coleman H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clarke H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 2

Houston Javier L,6-4 5 4 5 5 3 7 Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Stanek 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Neris 1 3 2 2 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).

