Sports News

Kansas City 7, Houston 4

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 11:55 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 7 6 9
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Benintendi lf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .316
Melendez c 4 0 1 1 1 2 .226
Pasquantino dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Dozier 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
a-Isbel ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Rivera 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .209
Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 5 6
Dubón 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Peña ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .242
Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .262
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .227
Meyers cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .300
McCormick lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .229
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .147
b-Matijevic ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Kansas City 311 000 002_7 9 0
Houston 010 201 000_4 7 0

a-walked for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Houston 7. 2B_Dozier (16), Lopez (10), Benintendi (13), Meyers (2), Alvarez (10). HR_Merrifield (4), off Javier; Dozier (9), off Javier; Rivera (6), off Javier; Díaz (5), off Keller. RBIs_Merrifield (34), Dozier 3 (30), Rivera (19), Benintendi (33), Melendez (22), Meyers 2 (10), Tucker (57), Díaz (17). SB_Benintendi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Taylor 2); Houston 5 (McCormick, Dubón 2, Maldonado, Peña). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Merrifield, Díaz, Meyers. GIDP_Olivares, Merrifield, Díaz.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Merrifield, Dozier); Houston 2 (Bregman, Dubón, Díaz; Peña, Dubón, Díaz).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 4-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 3 3 105 4.37
Cuas, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 1.93
Coleman, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.51
Clarke, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.21
Barlow, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.39
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier, L, 6-4 5 4 5 5 3 7 95 3.01
Abreu 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.08
Stanek 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 27 0.63
Neris 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:29. A_26,534 (41,168).

