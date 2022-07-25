Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 11:30 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
0
5
0
2
8

Ohtani dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.256

Ward rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.287

Walsh 1b
4
0
2
...

READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245
Rengifo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Velazquez ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .173
a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stefanic 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 6 5 9
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .247
Benintendi lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .322
Melendez c 5 1 1 2 0 3 .227
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
1-Isbel pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Pasquantino dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .218
Rivera 3b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .237
Pratto 1b 0 0 0 0 3 0 .280
Taylor cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .276
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 1
Kansas City 000 001 42x_7 11 2

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E_Rengifo (9), Merrifield (3), Lopez (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ohtani (16), Walsh 2 (17), Pasquantino (2), Merrifield (21). HR_Melendez (10), off Warren. RBIs_Taylor 3 (28), Pasquantino (5), Melendez 2 (28). SB_Benintendi (4), Merrifield (15), Isbel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Ward 3); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 3, Melendez, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Stassi. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Merrifield, Pratto).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 5-8 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 6 96 3.82
Loup 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 13 4.81
Tepera 2-3 1 2 0 3 0 17 4.00
Warren 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 5.62
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 5 3 0 0 1 5 92 4.35
Garrett, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.92
Cuas, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.93
Staumont 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Tepera (Pasquantino). HBP_Syndergaard (Pratto). WP_Tepera(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:03. A_16,616 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories