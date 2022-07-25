Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
0
5
0
2
8
Ohtani dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.256
Ward rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.287
Walsh 1b
4
0
2
...
READ MORE
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|a-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stefanic 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|5
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.227
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|1-Isbel pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.280
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|42x_7
|11
|2
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.
E_Rengifo (9), Merrifield (3), Lopez (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ohtani (16), Walsh 2 (17), Pasquantino (2), Merrifield (21). HR_Melendez (10), off Warren. RBIs_Taylor 3 (28), Pasquantino (5), Melendez 2 (28). SB_Benintendi (4), Merrifield (15), Isbel (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Ward 3); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 3, Melendez, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Stassi. GIDP_Stassi.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Merrifield, Pratto).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 5-8
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|96
|3.82
|Loup
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|13
|4.81
|Tepera
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|17
|4.00
|Warren
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|5.62
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|92
|4.35
|Garrett, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.92
|Cuas, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.93
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Tepera (Pasquantino). HBP_Syndergaard (Pratto). WP_Tepera(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:03. A_16,616 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.