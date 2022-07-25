Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 8 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Walsh 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Rengifo 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Adell lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Velazquez ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .173 a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stefanic 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 11 6 5 9 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .247 Benintendi lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .322 Melendez c 5 1 1 2 0 3 .227 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 1-Isbel pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Pasquantino dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .218 Rivera 3b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .237 Pratto 1b 0 0 0 0 3 0 .280 Taylor cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .276 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 1 Kansas City 000 001 42x_7 11 2

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E_Rengifo (9), Merrifield (3), Lopez (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ohtani (16), Walsh 2 (17), Pasquantino (2), Merrifield (21). HR_Melendez (10), off Warren. RBIs_Taylor 3 (28), Pasquantino (5), Melendez 2 (28). SB_Benintendi (4), Merrifield (15), Isbel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Adell, Ward 3); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 3, Melendez, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Stassi. GIDP_Stassi.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Pratto; Rivera, Merrifield, Pratto).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 5-8 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 6 96 3.82 Loup 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 13 4.81 Tepera 2-3 1 2 0 3 0 17 4.00 Warren 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 5.62

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 5 3 0 0 1 5 92 4.35 Garrett, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.92 Cuas, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.70 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.93 Staumont 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 2-2. IBB_off Tepera (Pasquantino). HBP_Syndergaard (Pratto). WP_Tepera(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:03. A_16,616 (37,903).

