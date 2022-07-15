Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-43, fourth in the AL East) Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -365, Royals +284; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the... READ MORE

Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-43, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34 ERA, .99 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -365, Royals +284; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 47-43 record overall and a 27-19 record at home. The Blue Jays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Kansas City has a 36-53 record overall and a 17-26 record on the road. The Royals have a 22-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles and 20 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 13 home runs while slugging .455. Emmanuel Rivera is 12-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .268 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: day-to-day (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

