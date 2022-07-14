Key hole from the opening round of British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:
HOLE: 1
YARDAGE: 375
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.974
RANK: 12
KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the...
READ MORE
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:
HOLE: 1
YARDAGE: 375
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.974
RANK: 12
KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.