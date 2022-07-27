Kopech stars as Chicago White Sox top Colorado Rockies 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday night. Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago’s third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh. All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon’s leadoff homer. Pinch-hitter Elias Díaz walked with two out, but Hendriks got Charlie Blackmon to bounce... READ MORE

DENVER (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago’s third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon’s leadoff homer. Pinch-hitter Elias Díaz walked with two out, but Hendriks got Charlie Blackmon to bounce to shortstop.

Hendriks has allowed at least one run in each of his last three outings.

Colorado wasted a stellar performance by Germán Márquez (6-8), who permitted one run and seven hits in six innings. The right-hander has allowed five earned runs over his last 19 2/3 innings.

Kopech (4-6) worked out of jams in the second and fifth and departed after allowing six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jimmy Lambert got two outs, and Joe Kelly worked the seventh. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth before Hendriks came in.

Chicago jumped in front in the fourth. With runners on first and third, Eloy Jiménez scored on an error by shortstop Garrett Hampson on a potential double-play ball by AJ Pollock.

DOUBLE BONUS

Chicago turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (lightheadedness and blurred vision) has begun some baseball activities, manager Tony La Russa said. “He seems like he’s improving every day except he’s still getting tested,” La Russa said.

Rockies: SS José Iglesias was out of the lineup a day after fouling a ball off of his left foot. Manager Bud Black said Iglesias should return Wednesday. … RHP Jhoulys Chacín was placed on the 15-day injured list with toe sesamoiditis. RHP Justin Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA) faces Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA) on Wednesday to wrap up the two-game series.

