L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 3 3 8 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 1 2 1 .257 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Rengifo ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Suzuki c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .196 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Gosselin 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .176 Marsh lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .223 Stefanic 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Velazquez ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .176

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 7 0 1 13 Melendez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Benintendi dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .207 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Isbel lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .214 a-Pratto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Los Angeles 000 020 200_4 9 0 Kansas City 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 9th.

E_Coleman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Suzuki (4), Melendez (12). 3B_Gosselin (1), Marsh (2). RBIs_Gosselin (1), Marsh (37), Ohtani (59). SB_Marsh (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Kansas City 4 (Pratto, Rivera, Isbel, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 8; Kansas City 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Stefanic, Benintendi. LIDP_Rengifo. GIDP_Gosselin.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn; Lopez, O’Hearn, Lopez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junk, W, 1-0 5 4 0 0 1 8 86 0.00 Wantz, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.67 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.89 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.24

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 5-11 6 6 3 3 3 5 90 4.18 Coleman 1 2 1 0 0 0 17 2.90 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.90 Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Coleman 1-1. IBB_off Keller (Ohtani). PB_Suzuki (1).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:48. A_12,596 (37,903).

