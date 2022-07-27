L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
9
3
3
8
Ohtani dh
3
0
1
1
2
1
.257
Ward rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.283
Rengifo ss-2b
4
0
0
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Coleman 1-1. IBB_off Keller (Ohtani). PB_Suzuki (1).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:48. A_12,596 (37,903).
