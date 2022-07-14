Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 1:40 am
< a min read
      

Houston

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
4
1

Totals
36
7
12
7

Altuve 2b
3
0
0
0

Ohtani p-dh
4
1
2
2

McCormick lf
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 36 7 12 7
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 2
McCormick lf 4 0 0 0 Ward cf 3 1 0 0
Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 1 3 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 Adell rf 5 0 2 1
Matijevic dh 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 0
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Marsh lf 3 1 1 1
Maldonado c 2 0 2 0 Velazquez ss 4 1 2 0
Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 100 000 1
Los Angeles 030 004 00x 7

E_Peña (12), Quijada (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Maldonado (8). 3B_Ohtani (2). SB_Altuve (8), Tucker (15), Adell (2), Meyers (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier L,6-5 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 10
Martinez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Abreu 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,9-4 6 4 1 1 2 12
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2
Peguero 2 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:45. A_27,803 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 2022 - FAR Supplement - JAR - Justice...
7|20 NIST Customer Verification Compliance...
7|20 A Winning FOIA Recipe: The Ingredients...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories