L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 36 7 12 7 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 2 McCormick lf 4 0 0 0 Ward cf 3 1 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 1 3 2 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 Adell rf 5 0 2 1 Matijevic dh 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Marsh lf 3 1 1 1 Maldonado c 2 0 2 0 Velazquez ss 4 1 2 0 Lee ph-c 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 100 000 — 1 Los Angeles 030 004 00x — 7

E_Peña (12), Quijada (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Maldonado (8). 3B_Ohtani (2). SB_Altuve (8), Tucker (15), Adell (2), Meyers (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier L,6-5 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 10 Martinez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Abreu 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Ohtani W,9-4 6 4 1 1 2 12 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 2 Peguero 2 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Stanek.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:45. A_27,803 (45,517).

