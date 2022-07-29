L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 14 11 5 8 Anderson p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betts rf-2b 6 2 2 0 0 0 .269 T.Turner ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .312 Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Freeman 1b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .323 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alberto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Smith c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .258 Lamb dh-1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .222 Lux 2b-ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .307 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .158 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .205 McKinstry lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .091

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 1 4 a-Serven p-ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Joe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bryant lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Rodgers 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .273 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295

Los Angeles 240 500 200_13 14 0 Colorado 000 000 000_0 7 3

a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs_T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Joe. GIDP_Betts, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 11-1 7 4 0 0 0 4 94 2.61 Reed 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 9.35 Alberto 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, L, 1-3 3 8 10 7 3 2 85 4.67 Gomber 2 2 1 1 0 1 41 5.80 Lawrence 2 3 2 2 1 3 35 5.60 Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.58 Serven 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

