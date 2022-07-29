Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 12:15 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 14 11 5 8
Anderson p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Betts rf-2b 6 2 2 0 0 0 .269
T.Turner ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .312
Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .323
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alberto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Smith c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .258
Lamb dh-1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .222
Lux 2b-ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .307
Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .158
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .205
McKinstry lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .091
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 1 4
a-Serven p-ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Joe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bryant lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Cron dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Rodgers 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .273
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Los Angeles 240 500 200_13 14 0
Colorado 000 000 000_0 7 3

a-flied out for Cron in the 9th.

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12). RBIs_T.Turner 3 (72), Smith 3 (50), Lux (29), Bellinger 2 (38), Freeman 2 (65).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Smith, McKinstry, Bellinger, Lux 2, Muncy); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Joe. GIDP_Betts, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Lamb); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 11-1 7 4 0 0 0 4 94 2.61
Reed 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 9.35
Alberto 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 1-3 3 8 10 7 3 2 85 4.67
Gomber 2 2 1 1 0 1 41 5.80
Lawrence 2 3 2 2 1 3 35 5.60
Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.58
Serven 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gomber 2-2. HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

