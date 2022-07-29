Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 12:15 am
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 13 14 11 Totals 33 0 7 0
Anderson p-p 0 0 0 0 Serven p-ph 1 0 0 0
Betts rf-2b 6 2 2 0 Joe 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 4 3 3 3 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0
Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 2 Bryant lf 2 0 1 0
Reed p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0
Alberto p 0 0 0 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 0
Smith c 5 1 2 3 Rodgers 2b 4 0 4 0
Lamb dh-1b 5 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Lux 2b-ss 5 1 3 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 Daza cf 3 0 1 0
McKinstry lf 3 2 0 0
Los Angeles 240 500 200 13
Colorado 000 000 000 0

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson W,11-1 7 4 0 0 0 4
Reed 1 1 0 0 1 0
Alberto 1 2 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Ureña L,1-3 3 8 10 7 3 2
Gomber 2 2 1 1 0 1
Lawrence 2 3 2 2 1 3
Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2
Serven 1 0 0 0 1 0

Ureña pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

Top Stories