L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 13 14 11 Totals 33 0 7 0 Anderson p-p 0 0 0 0 Serven p-ph 1 0 0 0 Betts rf-2b 6 2 2 0 Joe 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 3 3 3 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Thompson rf 2 0 0 0 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 2 1 2 Bryant lf 2 0 1 0 Reed p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 Alberto p 0 0 0 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 Smith c 5 1 2 3 Rodgers 2b 4 0 4 0 Lamb dh-1b 5 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b-ss 5 1 3 1 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 McKinstry lf 3 2 0 0

Los Angeles 240 500 200 — 13 Colorado 000 000 000 — 0

E_Díaz (8), Joe (2), Ureña (). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 8. 2B_T.Turner (27), Smith (15), Bellinger (15), Lux (15), Freeman (33), Bryant (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Anderson W,11-1 7 4 0 0 0 4 Reed 1 1 0 0 1 0 Alberto 1 2 0 0 0 0

Colorado Ureña L,1-3 3 8 10 7 3 2 Gomber 2 2 1 1 0 1 Lawrence 2 3 2 2 1 3 Bird 1 1 0 0 0 2 Serven 1 0 0 0 1 0

Ureña pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Anderson (Bryant). WP_Ureña, Bird.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_32,182 (50,445).

