L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 1:27 am
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 5 8 5
Joe rf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 1
Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Blackmon dh 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Smith c 3 1 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 2 3 2 2
McMahon 3b 4 1 3 0 J.Turner dh 4 0 2 1
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 Lamb lf 2 0 0 0
Daza cf 4 0 0 0 Thompson lf 1 0 1 1
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0
Lux 2b 2 0 1 0
Colorado 010 001 000 2
Los Angeles 021 100 01x 5

DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), Muncy (8), Betts (18). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez L,4-7 6 6 4 4 3 7
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colomé 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Estévez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Pepiot W,1-0 5 4 1 1 1 6
Bickford H,5 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Phillips H,10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Graterol S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).

Top Stories