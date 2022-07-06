L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Colorado
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
2
8
2
Totals
30
5
8
5
Joe rf
4
0
1
0
Betts rf
4
1
1
1
Bryant lf
4
1
2
1
...
READ MORE
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lamb lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|021
|100
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), Muncy (8), Betts (18). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,4-7
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pepiot W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Bickford H,5
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Phillips H,10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Graterol S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.