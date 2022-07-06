L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Colorado Los Angeles ab

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 5 8 5 Joe rf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 1 1 Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Blackmon dh 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Smith c 3 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 2 3 2 2 McMahon 3b 4 1 3 0 J.Turner dh 4 0 2 1 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 Lamb lf 2 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 0 0 Thompson lf 1 0 1 1 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 2 0 1 0

Colorado 010 001 000 — 2 Los Angeles 021 100 01x — 5

DP_Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), Muncy (8), Betts (18). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Márquez L,4-7 6 6 4 4 3 7 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colomé 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Estévez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Pepiot W,1-0 5 4 1 1 1 6 Bickford H,5 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Phillips H,10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Graterol S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).

