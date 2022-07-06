L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Colorado

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 1 12 Joe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Bryant lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Blackmon dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 McMahon 3b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .245 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293 Daza cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 5 10 Betts rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302 Smith c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253 Muncy 3b 2 3 2 2 2 0 .171 J.Turner dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .242 Lamb lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Thompson lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .240 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .290

Colorado 010 001 000_2 8 0 Los Angeles 021 100 01x_5 8 0

LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), off Bickford; Muncy (8), off Márquez; Betts (18), off Márquez. RBIs_Iglesias (23), Bryant (6), Muncy 2 (25), Betts (42), J.Turner (44), Thompson (11). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Díaz 2); Los Angeles 2 (Lamb, Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

GIDP_Bryant, Lamb, Bellinger.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 4-7 6 6 4 4 3 7 104 5.90 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.86 Colomé 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 2.70 Estévez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.13

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pepiot, W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 1 6 85 2.76 Bickford, H, 5 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 28 4.73 Phillips, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 1.65 Graterol, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0, Phillips 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).

