L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
8
2
1
12
Joe rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.270
Bryant lf
4
1
2
1
0
1
.293
Blackmon dh
3
0
0
0
|Colorado
|010
|001
|000_2
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|021
|100
|01x_5
|8
|0
LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Iglesias (17), Muncy (7). 3B_Lux (3). HR_Bryant (1), off Bickford; Muncy (8), off Márquez; Betts (18), off Márquez. RBIs_Iglesias (23), Bryant (6), Muncy 2 (25), Betts (42), J.Turner (44), Thompson (11). SB_Muncy (1), McMahon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Díaz 2); Los Angeles 2 (Lamb, Bellinger). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
GIDP_Bryant, Lamb, Bellinger.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 4-7
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|104
|5.90
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.86
|Colomé
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.70
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.13
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|85
|2.76
|Bickford, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|4.73
|Phillips, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.65
|Graterol, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0, Phillips 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:00. A_45,885 (56,000).
