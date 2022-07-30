L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

Los Angeles Colorado ab

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 32 4 7 4 Betts rf 3 0 1 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 Bryant lf 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 1 2 2 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 Lamb dh 4 0 2 0 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 1 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 3 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 1 Bellinger cf 5 1 1 0 Joe rf 3 0 0 0 Thompson lf 5 1 2 2 Serven c 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 221 000 000 — 5 Colorado 020 000 002 — 4

E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), Thompson (4). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux (3), McMahon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías W,10-6 7 4 2 2 0 4 Phillips H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kimbrel S,18-21 1 3 2 2 1 1

Colorado Kuhl L,6-6 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 3 Feltner 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 2 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Estévez 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).

