L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

Los Angeles
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
10
5
Totals
32
4
7
4
Betts rf
3
0
1
0
Blackmon dh
4
0
0
0
T.Turner ss
5
1
1
0
E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), Thompson (4). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux (3), McMahon (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,10-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Phillips H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel S,18-21
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl L,6-6
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Feltner
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).
