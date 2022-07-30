L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 7 7 Betts rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .270 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .319 Smith c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .262 Lamb dh 4 0 2 0 1 0 .241 Lux 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .303 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .160 Bellinger cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .205 Thompson lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .268

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 1 7 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Bryant lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .312 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .303 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .252 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .234 Joe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Serven c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224

Los Angeles 221 000 000_5 10 1 Colorado 020 000 002_4 7 1

E_T.Turner (9), Cron (5). LOB_Los Angeles 13, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (16), Lamb (4), Iglesias (22). 3B_Betts (1), Grichuk (1). HR_Smith (15), off Kuhl; Thompson (4), off Kuhl. RBIs_Smith 2 (52), Thompson 2 (19), Lux (30), Grichuk 3 (46), McMahon (43). SB_Freeman (9). SF_Lux, McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Thompson 2, T.Turner 2, Lux 3); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 12; Colorado 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Thompson. GIDP_Lamb, Rodgers, Grichuk.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Lux, Freeman; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, McMahon, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, W, 10-6 7 4 2 2 0 4 89 2.71 Phillips, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.58 Kimbrel, S, 18-21 1 3 2 2 1 1 29 4.37

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 6-6 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 3 90 4.78 Feltner 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 2 56 5.59 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.89 Estévez 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.67

Inherited runners-scored_Feltner 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Smith). WP_Feltner.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:12. A_41,656 (50,445).

