L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 3 7 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .297 a-Pederson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 b-Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Belt dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 c-Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Mercedes lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179 d-González ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 5 4 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .267 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324 Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Muncy 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .155 Lux 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .291 Lamb dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .208 Thompson lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243

San Francisco 000 100 000_1 7 2 Los Angeles 100 000 04x_5 8 1

a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs_Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS_Bellinger (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP_T.Turner.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 6 5 1 1 4 2 103 2.77 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.53 Long, L, 1-3 1 2 4 0 1 1 31 2.92

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 4 1 0 2 6 91 2.79 Price 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.47 Almonte 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 1.37 Vesia, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.64 Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 2-0. HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

