L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|a-Pederson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|b-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Villar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Mercedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|d-González ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.155
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Lamb dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.208
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|04x_5
|8
|1
a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.
E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs_Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS_Bellinger (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP_T.Turner.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|103
|2.77
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.53
|Long, L, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|31
|2.92
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|91
|2.79
|Price
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.47
|Almonte
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.37
|Vesia, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.64
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 2-0. HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).
