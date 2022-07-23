Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 1:34 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 3 7
Slater cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .297
a-Pederson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251
Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Belt dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
c-Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Mercedes lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
d-González ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 5 4
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .267
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .324
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Muncy 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .155
Lux 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .291
Lamb dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .208
Thompson lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .243
San Francisco 000 100 000_1 7 2
Los Angeles 100 000 04x_5 8 1

a-flied out for Slater in the 8th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for Belt in the 8th. d-doubled for Bart in the 9th.

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12), off Long. RBIs_Mercedes (5), Lux (23), Bellinger 4 (35). CS_Bellinger (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Pederson 2, Flores, Villar, Bart); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Lamb 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Wade Jr., T.Turner. GIDP_T.Turner.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Ruf).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 6 5 1 1 4 2 103 2.77
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.53
Long, L, 1-3 1 2 4 0 1 1 31 2.92
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 4 1 0 2 6 91 2.79
Price 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.47
Almonte 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 1.37
Vesia, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.64
Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 2-0. HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

Top Stories