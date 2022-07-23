Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 1:34 am
San Francisco

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
1
7
1

Totals
31
5
8
5

Slater cf
2
0
0
0

Betts rf
5
1
2
0

Pederson ph-rf
2
0
0
0

San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 8 5
Slater cf 2 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0
Pederson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0
Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0
Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0
Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 1 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 1
Belt dh 3 0 0 0 Lamb dh 3 1 1 0
Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 4
Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 Thompson lf 2 0 1 0
Mercedes lf 4 0 1 1
Bart c 3 0 0 0
González ph 1 0 1 0
Ystrzemski rf-cf 4 0 1 0
San Francisco 000 100 000 1
Los Angeles 100 000 04x 5

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 6 5 1 1 4 2
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Long L,1-3 1 2 4 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Anderson 6 4 1 0 2 6
Price 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Vesia W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

Top Stories