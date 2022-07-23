L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

San Francisco
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
1
7
1
Totals
31
5
8
5
Slater cf
2
0
0
0
Betts rf
5
1
2
0
Pederson ph-rf
2
0
0
0
...
E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Long L,1-3
|1
|
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Price
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vesia W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).
