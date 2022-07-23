L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

San Francisco Los Angeles ab

San Francisco Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 8 5 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Pederson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0 Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 1 Belt dh 3 0 0 0 Lamb dh 3 1 1 0 Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 4 Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 Thompson lf 2 0 1 0 Mercedes lf 4 0 1 1 Bart c 3 0 0 0 González ph 1 0 1 0 Ystrzemski rf-cf 4 0 1 0

San Francisco 000 100 000 — 1 Los Angeles 100 000 04x — 5

E_Mercedes (1), Wade Jr. (2), Muncy (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_González (14). HR_Bellinger (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 6 5 1 1 4 2 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 Long L,1-3 1 2 4 0 1 1

Los Angeles Anderson 6 4 1 0 2 6 Price 1 0 0 0 0 1 Almonte 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Vesia W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Long (Lamb). WP_Long.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:04. A_51,316 (56,000).

