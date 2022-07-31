Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 6:38 pm
Los Angeles

Colorado

Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 12 6 Totals 34 3 8 3
Betts 2b-rf 5 0 1 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 3 1 Bryant lf 2 1 0 0
Smith c 5 0 1 0 Daza cf 1 0 1 0
Lamb dh 4 2 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0
Lux lf-2b 3 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 2
Muncy 3b 2 1 0 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 1 Joe 1b 4 0 1 0
Outman rf-lf 4 2 3 3 Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Serven c 4 1 1 1
Los Angeles 002 201 110 7
Colorado 003 000 000 3

E_Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR_Outman (1), Serven (4). SB_Lux (6). SF_Muncy (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin W,12-1 5 5 3 3 1 6
Almonte H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Vesia H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bickford 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Márquez L,6-9 6 6 5 4 2 4
Stephenson 1 3 1 1 0 1
Bird 1 1 1 1 1 0
Sheffield 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:11. A_36,212 (50,445).

Top Stories