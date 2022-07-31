L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Los Angeles
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
7
12
6
Totals
34
3
8
3
Betts 2b-rf
5
0
1
0
Blackmon dh
4
0
1
0
T.Turner ss
5
0
1
0
...
|Los Angeles
|002
|201
|110
|—
|7
|Colorado
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR_Outman (1), Serven (4). SB_Lux (6). SF_Muncy (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin W,12-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Almonte H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vesia H,10
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bickford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,6-9
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|4
|Stephenson
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bird
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sheffield
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:11. A_36,212 (50,445).
