L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 6:38 pm
Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
7
12
6
3
5

Betts 2b-rf
5
0
1
0
0
0
.266

T.Turner ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.309

Freeman 1b
5
0
3
