L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 12 6 3 5 Betts 2b-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .266 T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Freeman 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .325 Smith c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .261 Lamb dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .238 Lux lf-2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .299 Muncy 3b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .161 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .207 Outman rf-lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .750

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 12 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .306 Bryant lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .306 Daza cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .259 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Joe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .175 Serven c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .225

Los Angeles 002 201 110_7 12 0 Colorado 003 000 000_3 8 2

E_Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR_Outman (1), off Márquez; Serven (4), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Outman 3 (3), Bellinger (39), Muncy (32), Freeman (66), Serven (10), Grichuk 2 (51). SB_Lux (6). SF_Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Outman, Smith, Lamb 2); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Serven). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 13; Colorado 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lux 2, Muncy. GIDP_Lamb, McMahon.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Joe, Iglesias).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 12-1 5 5 3 3 1 6 92 2.41 Almonte, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.23 Vesia, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.34 Bickford 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.19 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.25

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 6-9 6 6 5 4 2 4 90 5.29 Stephenson 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 5.00 Bird 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 4.82 Sheffield 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:11. A_36,212 (50,445).

