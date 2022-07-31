L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|6
|3
|5
|
|Betts 2b-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Lamb dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Lux lf-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.161
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Outman rf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.750
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|12
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bryant lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Hilliard cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Serven c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Los Angeles
|002
|201
|110_7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|003
|000
|000_3
|8
|2
E_Bryant (2), Grichuk (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Lamb (5), Freeman (35), Outman (1), Grichuk (17), Joe (18). HR_Outman (1), off Márquez; Serven (4), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Outman 3 (3), Bellinger (39), Muncy (32), Freeman (66), Serven (10), Grichuk 2 (51). SB_Lux (6). SF_Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Outman, Smith, Lamb 2); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Serven). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 13; Colorado 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lux 2, Muncy. GIDP_Lamb, McMahon.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, T.Turner, Freeman); Colorado 1 (Joe, Iglesias).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 12-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|2.41
|Almonte, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.23
|Vesia, H, 10
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.34
|Bickford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.19
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.25
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 6-9
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|4
|90
|5.29
|Stephenson
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.00
|Bird
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.82
|Sheffield
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0. HBP_Gonsolin (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:11. A_36,212 (50,445).
