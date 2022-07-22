Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 1:55 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 6 6 6 7
Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .178
a-Ruf ph-dh 3 1 1 4 0 2 .229
Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Flores 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Pederson lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .245
González rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .279
Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .260
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234
c-Slater ph-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .301
Wynns c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .234
d-Mercedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 10 9 4 9
Betts rf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .265
T.Turner ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .307
Freeman 1b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .322
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
J.Turner dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .253
e-Lamb ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Alberto 2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .244
b-Lux ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Thompson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .236
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .208
San Francisco 000 000 510_6 6 2
Los Angeles 113 000 04x_9 10 0

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-flied out for Alberto in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 7th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.

E_Estrada (7), Wynns (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (12), Thompson (5), J.Turner (22), Alberto (5), T.Turner (23), Lux (13). 3B_Thompson (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bickford; Ruf (10), off Vesia; Freeman (14), off Rodón; Betts (21), off García. RBIs_Longoria (19), Ruf 4 (36), Estrada (37), Freeman (60), Thompson 2 (13), J.Turner 2 (53), Alberto (9), Betts 3 (50).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Bart 2); Los Angeles 4 (Smith, T.Turner, Bellinger, Muncy). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Muncy.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón 5 6 5 5 2 7 94 2.95
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.88
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.40
Leone, L, 3-2, BS, 2-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.78
García 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 2.43
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
White 5 1 0 0 2 1 82 3.78
Ferguson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Bickford 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 5.93
Vesia, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 17 3.68
Phillips, W, 4-3 1 1 1 1 3 1 23 1.70
Kimbrel, S, 16-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.22

Bickford pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Ferguson 1-0, Vesia 2-2. IBB_off Brebbia (Freeman), off Phillips (González). HBP_Vesia (Slater). WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:29. A_53,165 (56,000).

