L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
6
6
6
6
7
Wade Jr. dh
1
0
0
0
1
0
.178
a-Ruf ph-dh
3
1
1
4
0
2
.229
Belt 1b
5
0
1
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.229
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|González rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|c-Slater ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|d-Mercedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|4
|9
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.322
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|J.Turner dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|e-Lamb ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Lux ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Thompson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|510_6
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|113
|000
|04x_9
|10
|0
a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-flied out for Alberto in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 7th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.
E_Estrada (7), Wynns (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (12), Thompson (5), J.Turner (22), Alberto (5), T.Turner (23), Lux (13). 3B_Thompson (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bickford; Ruf (10), off Vesia; Freeman (14), off Rodón; Betts (21), off García. RBIs_Longoria (19), Ruf 4 (36), Estrada (37), Freeman (60), Thompson 2 (13), J.Turner 2 (53), Alberto (9), Betts 3 (50).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Bart 2); Los Angeles 4 (Smith, T.Turner, Bellinger, Muncy). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Muncy.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|94
|2.95
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.88
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.40
|Leone, L, 3-2, BS, 2-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.78
|García
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2.43
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|3.78
|Ferguson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Bickford
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|5.93
|Vesia, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3.68
|Phillips, W, 4-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|23
|1.70
|Kimbrel, S, 16-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.22
Bickford pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Ferguson 1-0, Vesia 2-2. IBB_off Brebbia (Freeman), off Phillips (González). HBP_Vesia (Slater). WP_Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:29. A_53,165 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.