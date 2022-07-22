L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 6 6 6 7 Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .178 a-Ruf ph-dh 3 1 1 4 0 2 .229 Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Flores 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Pederson lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .245 González rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .279 Estrada ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .260 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 c-Slater ph-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .301 Wynns c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .234 d-Mercedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 10 9 4 9 Betts rf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .265 T.Turner ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .307 Freeman 1b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .322 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 J.Turner dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .253 e-Lamb ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Alberto 2b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .244 b-Lux ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Thompson lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .236 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .208

San Francisco 000 000 510_6 6 2 Los Angeles 113 000 04x_9 10 0

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-flied out for Alberto in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Yastrzemski in the 7th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 7th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.

E_Estrada (7), Wynns (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (12), Thompson (5), J.Turner (22), Alberto (5), T.Turner (23), Lux (13). 3B_Thompson (1). HR_Longoria (9), off Bickford; Ruf (10), off Vesia; Freeman (14), off Rodón; Betts (21), off García. RBIs_Longoria (19), Ruf 4 (36), Estrada (37), Freeman (60), Thompson 2 (13), J.Turner 2 (53), Alberto (9), Betts 3 (50).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Bart 2); Los Angeles 4 (Smith, T.Turner, Bellinger, Muncy). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Muncy.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 5 6 5 5 2 7 94 2.95 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.88 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 2.40 Leone, L, 3-2, BS, 2-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.78 García 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 12 2.43

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA White 5 1 0 0 2 1 82 3.78 Ferguson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Bickford 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 5.93 Vesia, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 17 3.68 Phillips, W, 4-3 1 1 1 1 3 1 23 1.70 Kimbrel, S, 16-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.22

Bickford pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Ferguson 1-0, Vesia 2-2. IBB_off Brebbia (Freeman), off Phillips (González). HBP_Vesia (Slater). WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:29. A_53,165 (56,000).

