LA Galaxy visit Dallas after shutout victory

LA Galaxy (9-9-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (8-6-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +115, Los Angeles +215, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 2-0, the LA Galaxy play Dallas.

Dallas is 7-4-4 in conference play. Dallas has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The Galaxy are 5-8-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference with 30 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with nine.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Dallas won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals and added four assists for Dallas. Paxton Pomykal has one assist over the past 10 games.

Joveljic has nine goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Rayan Raveloson has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Marco Farfan (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

