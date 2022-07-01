Las Vegas 91, Minnesota 85

LAS VEGAS (91) Hamby 7-11 1-2 16, Young 3-9 2-2 10, Wilson 6-14 2-2 15, Gray 10-12 1-1 21, Plum 6-14 3-4 18, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 3-6 1-2 8, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 36-70 10-13 91. MINNESOTA (85) Dantas 2-7 0-0 6, Powers 1-7 3-4 5, Fowles 6-7 0-0 12, Jefferson 8-12 2-2 20, McBride 2-11 2-4 7, Achonwa 3-5 0-0 6, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Milic 1-2... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (91)

Hamby 7-11 1-2 16, Young 3-9 2-2 10, Wilson 6-14 2-2 15, Gray 10-12 1-1 21, Plum 6-14 3-4 18, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 3-6 1-2 8, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 36-70 10-13 91.

MINNESOTA (85)

Dantas 2-7 0-0 6, Powers 1-7 3-4 5, Fowles 6-7 0-0 12, Jefferson 8-12 2-2 20, McBride 2-11 2-4 7, Achonwa 3-5 0-0 6, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Milic 1-2 3-4 5, Shepard 0-5 0-0 0, Banham 8-12 2-2 24. Totals 31-69 12-16 85.

Las Vegas 19 27 23 22 — 91 Minnesota 13 20 28 24 — 85

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-24 (Plum 3-8, Young 2-4, Hamby 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Rupert 1-4, Gray 0-1), Minnesota 11-26 (Banham 6-8, Jefferson 2-3, Dantas 2-5, McBride 1-7, Carleton 0-1, Powers 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 12), Minnesota 29 (Fowles 5). Assists_Las Vegas 25 (Plum 10), Minnesota 19 (Achonwa, Banham 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 15, Minnesota 17. A_6,104 (19,356)

