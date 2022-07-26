Las Vegas 93, Chicago 83

LAS VEGAS (93) Hamby 3-4 3-4 9, Young 8-13 2-3 18, Wilson 7-17 2-4 17, Gray 8-15 1-2 19, Plum 8-17 2-2 24, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 37-74 10-15 93. CHICAGO (83) Copper 8-18 2-3 18, Meesseman 7-13 3-3 18, Parker 7-16 3-4 20, Quigley 1-7 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-11 0-0 8, Stevens 2-5 2-2 7, Allemand 0-3 0-0 0, Gardner 3-7... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (93)

Hamby 3-4 3-4 9, Young 8-13 2-3 18, Wilson 7-17 2-4 17, Gray 8-15 1-2 19, Plum 8-17 2-2 24, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 37-74 10-15 93.

CHICAGO (83)

Copper 8-18 2-3 18, Meesseman 7-13 3-3 18, Parker 7-16 3-4 20, Quigley 1-7 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-11 0-0 8, Stevens 2-5 2-2 7, Allemand 0-3 0-0 0, Gardner 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 32-80 13-16 83.

Las Vegas 33 15 22 23 — 93 Chicago 14 20 26 23 — 83

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-21 (Plum 6-9, Gray 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Hamby 0-1, Rupert 0-2, Williams 0-3), Chicago 6-31 (Parker 3-7, Stevens 1-3, Meesseman 1-4, Quigley 1-5, Gardner 0-1, Allemand 0-3, Copper 0-3, Vandersloot 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 40 (Wilson 17), Chicago 40 (Parker 14). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Plum 6), Chicago 24 (Allemand 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Chicago 19. A_8,922 (10,387)

