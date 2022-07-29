Las Vegas 93, Indiana 72

LAS VEGAS (93) Hamby 2-7 2-2 6, Young 6-10 2-4 15, Wilson 10-15 1-3 22, Gray 4-7 0-0 8, Plum 8-11 3-3 22, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Rupert 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 38-72 8-12 93. INDIANA (72) Smith 3-13 3-5 9, Vivians 3-12 0-0 7, Egbo 6-8 1-1 13, K.Mitchell 5-9 0-0 12, Robinson 0-2... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (93)

Hamby 2-7 2-2 6, Young 6-10 2-4 15, Wilson 10-15 1-3 22, Gray 4-7 0-0 8, Plum 8-11 3-3 22, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Rupert 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 38-72 8-12 93.

INDIANA (72)

Smith 3-13 3-5 9, Vivians 3-12 0-0 7, Egbo 6-8 1-1 13, K.Mitchell 5-9 0-0 12, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Cannon 1-3 1-1 3, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Engstler 1-3 3-3 5, Henderson 4-6 0-0 12, Hull 0-3 6-6 6, Pointer 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 25-68 15-17 72.

Las Vegas 22 32 22 17 — 93 Indiana 15 22 22 13 — 72

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-26 (Plum 3-4, Williams 3-7, Wilson 1-1, Plaisance 1-3, Young 1-3, Sheppard 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-2), Indiana 7-28 (Henderson 4-6, K.Mitchell 2-6, Vivians 1-7, Davis 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Robinson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Hull 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 41 (Young 7), Indiana 28 (Smith 10). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (Gray, Young 5), Indiana 20 (Engstler, Henderson, K.Mitchell, Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Indiana 14. A_1,828 (9,100)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.