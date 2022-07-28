LEADING OFF: Verlander goes for 14, Alcantara vs Mets again

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday: ___ GOING FOR 14 Houston ace Justin Verlander, who leads the major leagues in wins, takes a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA into his start against visiting Seattle. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his last five outings, striking out 36 and walking six in 34 innings. Robbie Ray (8-7, 3.90), last... READ MORE

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

GOING FOR 14

Houston ace Justin Verlander, who leads the major leagues in wins, takes a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA into his start against visiting Seattle. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his last five outings, striking out 36 and walking six in 34 innings.

Robbie Ray (8-7, 3.90), last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, pitches for the Mariners after getting hit hard Sunday as the Astros completed a three-game sweep in Seattle.

YOU AGAIN?

Pete Alonso and the first-place Mets are in Miami to face Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA) for the fourth time since June 19. The All-Star righty is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings in the previous three matchups.

It’s a similar story for New York right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.72), who makes his fourth start against Miami in a little more than a month following losses on June 19 and July 8 and a win on June 25.

Alcantara is winless in his last three starts overall despite a 1.71 ERA during that span. He ranks second in the majors in ERA to Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan (1.76).

MAD BUM

Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta. Bumgarner has won three of his past four starts. He threw the only unofficial no-hitter under the pandemic doubleheader rules of seven-inning games, against the Braves on April 25, 2021.

