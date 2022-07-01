Trending:
LIV Golf Portland Par Scores

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:04 pm
Friday
At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
Portland, Oregon
Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team
Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72
Second Round

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 68-68_136  -8

Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 67-69_136  -8

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 69-69_138  -6

Justin Harding, Crushers GC 72-67_139  -5

Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 70-70_140  -4

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 71-69_140  -4

Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 71-69_140  -4

Patrick Reed, 4 Aces GC 72-68_140  -4

Sihwan Kim, Iron Heads GC 72-68_140  -4

Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers GC 72-69_141  -3

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 73-68_141  -3

Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 69-73_142  -2

Talor Gooch, 4 Aces GC 72-70_142  -2

Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC 71-72_143  -1

Matthew Wolff, Hy Flers GC 72-71_143  -1

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 75-68_143  -1

Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 69-75_144   E

Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 71-73_144   E   

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 72-72_144   E   

Abraham Ancer, Fireballs GC 73-71_144   E

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 70-75_145  +1

Scott Vincent, Gleeks GC 71-74_145  +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 70-76_146  +2

Adrian Otaegui, Smash GC 74-72_146  +2

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Torque GC 75-71_146  +2

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 75-71_146  +2

Chase Koepka, Smash GC 73-74_147  +3

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 74-73_147  +3

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 76-71_147  +3

Richard Bland, Smash GC 74-74_148  +4

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 74-74_148  +4

Travis Smyth, Niblicks GC 77-71_148  +4

James Piot, Niblicks GC 73-76_149  +5

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 75-74_149  +5

Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs GC 76-73_149  +5

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 75-74_149  +5

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 79-71_150  +6

Hudson Swafford, Niblicks GC 74-77_151  +7

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 76-75_151  +7

Bernd Wiesberger, Hy Flyers GC 77-74_151  +7

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-77_152  +8

Phachara Khongwatmai, Iron Heads GC 77-75_153  +8   

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 82-70_152  +8   

Blake Windred, Punch GC 79-74_153  +9

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Hy Flyers GC 79-74_153  +9

Shaun Norris, Crushers GC 75-79_154 +10

Turk Pettit, Cleeks GC 78-76_154 +10

Jediah Morgan, Punch GC 76-84_160 +16

Teams Scores

4 Aces GC  -15

Stinger GC  -11

Crushers GC   -8

Torque GC   -8

Fireballs GC   -8

Iron Heads GC   -5

Smash GC   -3

Majesticks GC   -1

Punch GC    E

Cleeks GC    E

Niblicks GC   +1

Hy Flyers GC   +4

