LIV Golf Portland Par Scores

|Friday
|At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
|Portland, Oregon
|Purse: $20 million individuals; $5 million team
|Yardage: 7,641; Par: 72
|Second Round
Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 68-68_136 -8
Carlos Ortiz, Fireballs GC 67-69_136 -8
Branden Grace, Stinger GC 69-69_138 -6
Justin Harding, Crushers GC 72-67_139 -5
Brooks Koepka, Smash GC 70-70_140 -4
Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 71-69_140 -4
Jinichiro Kozuma, Torque GC 71-69_140 -4
Patrick Reed, 4 Aces GC 72-68_140 -4
Sihwan Kim, Iron Heads GC 72-68_140 -4
Bryson Dechambeau, Crushers GC 72-69_141 -3
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 73-68_141 -3
Pat Perez, 4 Aces GC 69-73_142 -2
Talor Gooch, 4 Aces GC 72-70_142 -2
Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC 71-72_143 -1
Matthew Wolff, Hy Flers GC 72-71_143 -1
Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 75-68_143 -1
Hideto Tanihara, Torque GC 69-75_144 E
Yuki Inamori, Torque GC 71-73_144 E
Matthew Jones, Punch GC 72-72_144 E
Abraham Ancer, Fireballs GC 73-71_144 E
Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 70-75_145 +1
Scott Vincent, Gleeks GC 71-74_145 +1
Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 70-76_146 +2
Adrian Otaegui, Smash GC 74-72_146 +2
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Torque GC 75-71_146 +2
Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 75-71_146 +2
Chase Koepka, Smash GC 73-74_147 +3
Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 74-73_147 +3
Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 76-71_147 +3
Richard Bland, Smash GC 74-74_148 +4
Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 74-74_148 +4
Travis Smyth, Niblicks GC 77-71_148 +4
James Piot, Niblicks GC 73-76_149 +5
Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 75-74_149 +5
Euginio Chacarra, Fireballs GC 76-73_149 +5
Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 75-74_149 +5
Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 79-71_150 +6
Hudson Swafford, Niblicks GC 74-77_151 +7
Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 76-75_151 +7
Bernd Wiesberger, Hy Flyers GC 77-74_151 +7
Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75-77_152 +8
Phachara Khongwatmai, Iron Heads GC 77-75_153 +8
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 82-70_152 +8
Blake Windred, Punch GC 79-74_153 +9
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Hy Flyers GC 79-74_153 +9
Shaun Norris, Crushers GC 75-79_154 +10
Turk Pettit, Cleeks GC 78-76_154 +10
Jediah Morgan, Punch GC 76-84_160 +16
4 Aces GC -15
Stinger GC -11
Crushers GC -8
Torque GC -8
Fireballs GC -8
Iron Heads GC -5
Smash GC -3
Majesticks GC -1
Punch GC E
Cleeks GC E
Niblicks GC +1
Hy Flyers GC +4
