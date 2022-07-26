LIV in New Jersey, PGA has more top-20 players in Detroit

PGA TOUR ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC Site: Detroit. Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72. Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.512 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Cam Davis. FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler. Last week: Tony Finau won the 3M Open. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, giving the Rocket Mortgage Classic five players from the top 20 in the world ranking.... READ MORE

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.512 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Cam Davis.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Tony Finau won the 3M Open.

Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, giving the Rocket Mortgage Classic five players from the top 20 in the world ranking. The others are Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Cameron Young and Max Homa. … Finau is playing a week after winning the 3M Open for his second victory in the last 11 months. … Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy is playing on a sponsor exemption. Ogilvy, who spends most of his time in golf course design, also played the Barracuda Championship two weeks ago. … Former Masters champion Danny Willett is coming off a tie for seventh in the 3M Open, moving him up 16 spots to No. 137 in the FedEx Cup with two tournaments remaining before the top 125 qualify for the postseason. … Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth in the Travelers Championship last month, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … James Hahn shot 65 in the final round at the 3M Open to tie for fourth. That moved him from No. 133 in the FedEx Cup to No. 109, meaning he should be safe to keep a full card for next year and get into the postseason.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL-NEW JERSEY

Site: Bedminster, New Jersey.

Course: Trump National. Yardage: 7,591. Par: 71.

Prize money: $25 million ($5 million for team). Winner’s share: $4 million ($750,000 for each winning team member).

Television: LIVGolf.com.

Series leader: Branden Grace.

Last tournament: Branden Grace won the LIV Golf Invitational-Portland.

Notes: This is the third event in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series and the second in the United States. … LIV chief Greg Norman has added Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III since the last event. The addition of Casey and Kokrak gives LIV Golf 10 of the top 50 players in the world, though none from the top 15. … The European tour stripped Stenson of his Ryder Cup captaincy when the Swede signed up with LIV. Stenson had pledged full support to the European tour when he agreed to be captain in March. … LIV Golf had two players in the top 10 at the British Open, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Johnson had the best finish in the U.S. Open when he tied for 24th. … The next LIV Golf Invitational will not occur until after the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour is over. … South Africans have won the first two LIV Golf Invitational events.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

TRUST GOLF WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Irvine, Scotland.

Course: Dundonald Links. Yardage: 6,584. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryann O’Toole.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the Amundi Evian Championship.

Notes: The tournament falls in between the fourth and fifth majors of the season. Eight of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking are playing, except for Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. … The Women’s British Open is across the country next week at Muirfield. … Dundonald is about 10 minutes north of Royal Troon. … This will be the fourth time the tournament is held at Dundonald Links and the first since 2017. … Brooke Henderson’s win in the Evian Championship put her over $2 million on the season and over $10 million for her career. … Catriona Matthew of Scotland is the only two-time winner of the Women’s Scottish Open since it began in 1986. … Henderson has won in every season since 2015 except for 2020, the season disrupted by the pandemic. … Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang and Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Anna Davis tied for low amateur honors at the Evian Championship.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HERO OPEN

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Course: Fairmont St. Andrews. Yardage: 7,230. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.75 million euros. Winner’s share: 291,667 euros.

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Grant Forrest.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Richie Ramsay won the Cazoo Classic.

Notes: The European tour returns to St. Andrews two weeks after the British Open. … Ryan Fox and David Law are among six players in the field who also played in the Open. … This is the fourth of six straight tournaments in the U.K., though only the Scottish and British Opens have attracted strong fields. Fox is the only player from the top 50 in the world ranking. … The tournament only dates to 2020 and began during the pandemic. … Fox is at No. 5 in the DP World Tour points list. The leading four play primarily on the PGA Tour and majors. … The only multiple winners on the European tour this season are Scottie Scheffler and Pablo Larrazabal. Scheffler’s two wins were the Masters and the WGC-Match Play. … Players from 15 countries already have won this season on the European tour, 10 of them from European countries.

Next week: Cazoo Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Darren Clarke won the Senior British Open.

Next week: Shaw Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: David Kocher won the Price Cutter Charity Classic.

Next week: Utah Championship.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon Dunes, Oregon. Television: Friday-Saturday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Nick Dunlap. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, Battle Creek CC, Battle Creek, Michigan. Previous winner: Fernanda Lira. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Irish Challenge, The K Club (Palmer South), Straffan, Ireland. Previous winner: Daan Huizing. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Mackenzie Tour: Ontario Open. Woodington Lake (Legends), Tottenham, Ontario. Previous winner: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada/en_us.html

Sunshine Tour: FNB Eswatini Nkonyeni Challenge, Nkonyeni Lodge & Golf Estate, Eswatini, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: The JCB Championship, JCB Golf & CC, Uttoxeter, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Rakuten Super Ladies, Tokyu Grand Oak GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Yuri Yoshida. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.