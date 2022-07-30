Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1

Seattle

1

0

—

1 Los Angeles FC

2

0

—

Seattle 1 0 — 1 Los Angeles FC 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Seattle, Murillo, 14th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 5 (Blessing), 35th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 7 (Cifuentes), 44th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 45th; Montero, Seattle, 76th; Arreaga, Seattle, 81st.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Chris Elliott, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jimmy Medranda (Jackson Ragen, 57th), Nouhou Tolo (Ethan Dobbelaere, 68th); Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak (Leo Chu, 81st); Will Bruin (Fredy Montero, 56th), Jordan Morris.

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini (Sebastien Ibeagha, 72nd), Franco Escobar (Ryan Hollingshead, 83rd), Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale, 63rd), Latif Blessing (Jhegson Mendez, 63rd), Kwadwo Opoku (Brian Rodriguez, 72nd), Carlos Vela.

