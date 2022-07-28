Los Angeles FC takes home winning streak into matchup against the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (9-10-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (14-4-3, first in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -187, Seattle +456, Draw +333; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the Seattle Sounders aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. LAFC is 9-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Christian Arango paces the second-ranked scoring team in the league with nine... READ MORE

Seattle Sounders FC (9-10-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (14-4-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -187, Seattle +456, Draw +333; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the Seattle Sounders aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

LAFC is 9-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Christian Arango paces the second-ranked scoring team in the league with nine goals. LAFC has scored 42.

The Sounders are 7-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are 5-8 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arango has scored nine goals with three assists for LAFC. Jose Cifuentes has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has six goals and one assist for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

