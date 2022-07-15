Mariners visit the Rangers on 5-game road win streak

Seattle Mariners (48-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-46, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (0-0); Rangers: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -180, Rangers +160; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak. Texas is 41-46 overall and 21-23 in home games. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team... READ MORE

Seattle Mariners (48-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-46, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (0-0); Rangers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -180, Rangers +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Texas is 41-46 overall and 21-23 in home games. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Seattle has a 24-22 record on the road and a 48-42 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.58.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 21 home runs while slugging .468. Marcus Semien is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France ranks fourth on the Mariners with a .303 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 10-0, .252 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

