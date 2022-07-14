Marlins edge Pirates 3-2 in 11 for 2nd straight walk-off win

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday. Anderson originally was ruled to have been hit by a pitch from Wil Crowe (3-6), but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl García. Joey Wendle doubled, singled and... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday.

Anderson originally was ruled to have been hit by a pitch from Wil Crowe (3-6), but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl García.

Joey Wendle doubled, singled and walked for the Marlins, who had their second straight walk-off against Pittsburgh and split the four-game series.

Ben Gamel’s RBI double against Richard Bleier (2-1) in the top of the 11th put the Pirates ahead 2-1.

Pittsburgh tied it at 1 in the eighth on third baseman Anderson’s fielding error that scored Yoshi Tsutsugo from first.

Miami lost second baseman Jon Berti, the majors’ stolen base leader, after the first because of a mild left groin strain. Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas left in the ninth after he was hit in the mouth by the helmet of Oneil Cruz on an unsuccessful steal attempt of second.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 5

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled twice and drove in three runs, C.J. Cron had two hits in his return to the starting lineup, and Colorado Rockies beat San Diego.

Cron, the Rockies’ lone All-Star selection, missed three of the last five games with a wrist injury suffered Friday night at Arizona. He had a pinch-hit single Wednesday night.

The Rockies took three of four from San Diego and have won 13 of 16 against the Padres at Coors Field since the start of last season.

Jhoulys Chacin (4-2) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Kyle Freeland. Carlos Estévez pitched a flawless ninth for his first save. Kris Bryant was activated from the paternity list and went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Reliever Nabil Crismatt (5-2) took the loss for San Diego.

