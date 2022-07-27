Mets face the Yankees leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (66-32, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (60-37, first in the NL East) New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -171, Yankees +144; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the New York... READ MORE

New York Yankees (66-32, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (60-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -171, Yankees +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the New York Yankees.

New York is 60-37 overall and 30-17 in home games. The Mets have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

New York is 66-32 overall and 29-20 on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.17.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 14 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 17-for-38 with two doubles and eight home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

